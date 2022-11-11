The Conservative Party elected a new Prime Minister Liz Truss in place of disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ms Truss promised everyone she'd cut taxes, protect pensions and freeze energy costs for two years.

In the blink of an eye, the country was facing bankruptcy and the Government was performing all manner of U-turns.Taxes, we were told, were going to have to increase, public spending was going to be slashed and the promise to freeze energy costs for two-years was cut to just six months.

A reader feels that Lee Anderson MP should up his game.

We've now got another Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak but we are still in the dark about what the Government is planning to do to drag us out of the mess that we've found ourselves in.

What the people of Ashfield need from our MP, Lee Anderson, is some indication of what the hell is happening right now, what's going to happen next and what we can do to protect ourselves in the difficult times ahead.

What we don't need is for Mr Anderson to tell us, for what seems like the thousandth time, that he doesn't like his political opponents, the Ashfield Independents, or asylum seekers.

I think the people of Ashfield are being poorly served by our MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my view, Mr Anderson seems more interested in picking fights than he does helping his constituents and it's high time that he upped his game.

Tom Dunn

Notts

For another letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad