Woodland Adventure Zone at Mansfield's Portland College gets funding boost

The Woodland Adventure Zone on the college’s main campus on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is a fully accessible forest adventure allowing access for wheelchair users and people with disabilities, providing an exciting experience for everyone.

Currently, you can find a 90 metre zipline, a seven metre high climbing tower, woodland walks and bushcraft area; all of which have been utilised by hundreds of schools, corporate groups, families and Portland’s learners and citizens seven days a week over the last two and a half years.

The Woodland Adventure Zone is now looking to expand their services and offer new and exciting opportunities to the community.

Mansfield Building Society has donated £20,000 to the Woodland Adventure Zone at Portland College

Phase two will introduce a whole new range of activities that are tailored towards people’s own mental health and well-being.

Members of Mansfield Building Society staff were invited to Portland recently to see how the facility is being used following a donation at the initial development stage of Woodland Adventure Zone and the charity is funding one of the new projects in stage two, a new hand bike trail.

Hand bikes allow disabled people who struggle with their mobility to participate in activities many of us can take for granted. There is currently a lack of hand bike trails within Nottinghamshire and the Woodland Adventure Zone is the perfect place for a brand new one.

Vickie Preston, head of HR at Mansfield Building Society, said: “Portland College are doing terrific work developing their Woodland Adventure Zone to create a fully inclusive forest adventure that is a real asset to the area.

“We’re thrilled that this latest donation from the Charitable Trust will help the college deliver a hand bike trail so that people with mobility restrictions can still enjoy the superb surroundings and improve their health and wellbeing.”

Dr Mark Dale, Portland Charity Principal and CEO, said: “After the amazing success we have had from the first phase of the Woodland Adventure Zone, we are now looking forward to starting on phase two.