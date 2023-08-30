News you can trust since 1952
'Wonderful people' -- glowing praise for private ambulance service in Edwinstowe

Glowing praise has been heaped on a privately-run ambulance service, based in Edwinstowe, after its first inspection by the national care watchdog.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

First4care provides transport for patients, through contracts with NHS trusts, across the East Midlands and East Anglia and as far north as York.

It has been given an overall rating of ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), while its leadership has been rated ‘Outstanding’.

"We are delighted, and proud of the work the team puts in,” said Louise Bettany, the service’s registered manager.

Brothers Chris and Jonathan Lightbody, who created the First4care company and remain directors. (PHOTO BY: First4care)Brothers Chris and Jonathan Lightbody, who created the First4care company and remain directors. (PHOTO BY: First4care)
Brothers Chris and Jonathan Lightbody, who created the First4care company and remain directors. (PHOTO BY: First4care)
"The rating is a direct reflection of the superb efforts staff consistently make in their daily shifts, and of the business values that directly impact on staffing and patient care. All at First4care strive for continued improvements.”

The company, which has its headquarters at The Old Station on High Street, Edwinstowe, is run by FAControl Ltd, whose registered address is St John Street, Mansfield. It was set up by brothers Chris Lightbody, 53, and Jonathan Lightbody, 50, who remain directors.

The business has a fleet of 38 ambulances and operates about 3,900 journeys every month, transporting patients, including the elderly, disabled and vulnerable, between their homes and hospitals or medical centres.

The CQC inspectors found that patients said the ambulance crews treated them very well, with one saying: “I cannot express my gratitude enough to these wonderful people. A friendly rapport was struck up immediately and I felt I relaxed in their company.”

The inspectors heard how staff even provide vulnerable patients with a ‘welfare pack’, containing tea, coffee and milk, on their return home after a stay in hospital

NHS trusts also hailed the professionalism of the crews, and not one complaint had been made about First4care over the previous 12 months.

The CQC report read: “Staff have training in key skills, understand how to protect patients and keep them safe. They provide good care and meet agreed response times

"They treat patients with compassion and kindness, respect their privacy and dignity, and take into account their individual needs. They provide emotional support for patients, families and carers too.”

The inspectors also acclaimed First4care’s management for the way it monitors the service and ensures staff are fully trained, retained and “feel respected, supported and valued”.

They also “empower staff in decision-making to drive quality”, which “significantly improves morale”.

