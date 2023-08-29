News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield agency named one of top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands

An agency based in Mansfield Woodhouse has won an award for being one of the top 20 providers of home care in the East Midlands.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST

The accolade reflects feedback from service-users and their relatives, left on the leading reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk

Your Home Care (Mansfield and Ashfield) picked up a prestigious top 20 award from the site after earning a maximum score of 10 – of 35 reviews posted, every one gave the company a five-star rating.

The daughter of one client said: “The care, consideration and support shown to my parents has been outstanding.”

Proudly displaying Your Home Care's top 20 award are co-founders and directors Scott Marsh (left) and Paul Pitchford, and registered care manager Denise Pitts. (PHOTO: Submitted)Proudly displaying Your Home Care's top 20 award are co-founders and directors Scott Marsh (left) and Paul Pitchford, and registered care manager Denise Pitts. (PHOTO: Submitted)
Most Popular

Another review read: “Nothing is too much trouble, and my mum feels at ease with all the ladies who visit.”

And a third said: “The team of carers who visit my father are brilliant. They appear to love their job and they do it superbly.”

Thousands of elderly and disabled people across the Mansfield and Ashfield areas receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own properties.

The care given includes help with getting dressed and washed, preparing meals and administering medication.

Thumbs up, after the latest award, from Your Home Care's office and community team at a barbecue to celebrate the company's third birthday. (PHOTO: Submitted)Thumbs up, after the latest award, from Your Home Care's office and community team at a barbecue to celebrate the company's third birthday. (PHOTO: Submitted)
There are 1,079 home care providers in the East Midlands, and the idea behind the top 20 awards is to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Your Home Care also made the top 20 last year and in 2021 after its sterling work through the Covid-19 pandemic. And the agency was also rated ‘Outstanding’ after its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Your Home Care has shown it provides care of the highest quality. Compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of its care.”

The agency’s third consecutive top 20 award delighted co-founder and director Paul Pitchford. He said: “It proves that our outstanding care is consistent and something ingrained in the very core of our company.

“Our commitment and dedication through the pandemic obviously didn’t go unnoticed.

“The awards could not have been achieved without our amazing team. They provide exceptional care at all times, and we couldn’t be prouder. We must also thank our wonderful clients and their families for their kind words. We will continue to do everything we can for you and your loved ones for as long as you need us.”

