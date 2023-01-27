Women in Mansfield urged to have their say on how safe they feel in gyms

A simple online form has been set up as part of the Safer Streets initiative, in a bid to discover how safe women feel in the gym environment.

The results could help shape the local response to help make everyone feel comfortable when they are working out.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Nottinghamshire Police and local authorities, including Newark & Sherwood Council, are working together on the #SaferStreets project.

The new survey aims to determine how safe women feel at the gym.

The project aims to help police and local authorities secure extra resources and tools to prevent street crime, especially burglaries, robberies and vehicle crimes.

It has also set up a number of initiatives to help and protect women – including various shops in the Warsop area being turned into ‘Safe Spaces’.