Woman's desperate plea as dog's ashes lost in Mansfield parcel

A woman has made a heartfelt appeal to locate her cherished dog's ashes and collar, which were lost in a parcel sent from Mansfield.

Lisa Rooney, who lives in Forfar, Scotland, lost her beloved Labrador Milo just over two years ago.

At the end of last year, to commemorate his life, she ordered a resin pyramid containing Milo's ashes, collar, tennis ball, and name tag from a personalised business in Mansfield.

The parcel containing this sentimental keepsake in memory of Milo was reportedly dropped off at an Evri locker in Mansfield on December 27, 2024.

Lisa with her late dog, Milo.

The latest tracking information indicated that it was supposed to be returned to the sender by January 2, 2025.

However, the package that was meant to reach Lisa’s home in Forfar has come to a complete standstill.

Lisa said: “Our boy’s memorial pyramid went missing with Evri and I need people to share this far and wide to get him back home.

Here is an image of the item that is unaccounted for, which contains Milo's ashes.

“It’s got his ashes, collar name tag and tennis ball. These things are irreplaceable and I feel absolutely sick to my stomach.”

Lisa expressed that this experience makes her feel as though she is losing Milo all over again.

Lostbox, a Facebook page that helps people find lost items and pets, has shared an appeal for the parcel with its 70,000 UK-wide followers.

A spokesperson for Evri said: “We recognise the irreplaceable nature of this parcel and are very sorry to Ms Rooney for the upset caused by the delay in it being delivered.

“Every one of the 730 million parcels we deliver matters to us, and we are urgently investigating to locate Milo’s memorial pyramid.”