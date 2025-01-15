In fact, there is something for all tastes with numerous ‘drinking’ pubs as well as scenic countryside watering holes where a pint and scenic views can be combined. There’s also some great places to bag a bite to eat

So where is good to go? Here we bring you a few of the top places as voted by reviews left on Google, with each place given a star rating out of 5.

1 . Plough Inn Reinvigorated under new stewardship, this local pub offers a convivial environment with live music, sports viewing, and a varied selection of beers and lagers. Ideal for social meet-ups. Rated 4.4 (284 reviews)

2 . andwhynot, Leeming Street Contemporary bar/restaurant with a menu of international dishes and events from DJs to tribute acts. Rated: 4.5 (877 reviews)

3 . Mangrove Bistro and Grill, Dame Flogan Street A stylish twist to the classic Indian Restaurant - Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill boldly steps away from the norm and combines popular Indian Curries alongside an exclusive spiced Grill menu. Rated: 4.5 (327 reviews)

4 . The Copper Beech, Bilsthorpe Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal . Rated 4.4 (423 reviews)