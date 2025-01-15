There’s nothing better than finding a favourite spot at your local. Whether you stand at the bar for a chat or prefer settling into a comfy chair with a pint, you’ll find everything you need at The Forest Tavern in Skegby.There’s nothing better than finding a favourite spot at your local. Whether you stand at the bar for a chat or prefer settling into a comfy chair with a pint, you’ll find everything you need at The Forest Tavern in Skegby.
There’s nothing better than finding a favourite spot at your local. Whether you stand at the bar for a chat or prefer settling into a comfy chair with a pint, you’ll find everything you need at The Forest Tavern in Skegby.

40 of the best pubs, bars and restaurants that's worth a try in 2025 around the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:54 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 13:50 GMT
There are plenty of great bars and pubs, as well as places to eat, around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

In fact, there is something for all tastes with numerous ‘drinking’ pubs as well as scenic countryside watering holes where a pint and scenic views can be combined. There’s also some great places to bag a bite to eat

So where is good to go? Here we bring you a few of the top places as voted by reviews left on Google, with each place given a star rating out of 5.

Where do you like to drink and dine? Let us know via our social media channels.

And if you fancy going for a good walk before or after your pint, here is a list of great walks around the area to inspire you to get out and about.

Reinvigorated under new stewardship, this local pub offers a convivial environment with live music, sports viewing, and a varied selection of beers and lagers. Ideal for social meet-ups. Rated 4.4 (284 reviews)

1. Plough Inn

Reinvigorated under new stewardship, this local pub offers a convivial environment with live music, sports viewing, and a varied selection of beers and lagers. Ideal for social meet-ups. Rated 4.4 (284 reviews) Photo: Plough Inn, Ollerton

Contemporary bar/restaurant with a menu of international dishes and events from DJs to tribute acts. Rated: 4.5 (877 reviews)

2. andwhynot, Leeming Street

Contemporary bar/restaurant with a menu of international dishes and events from DJs to tribute acts. Rated: 4.5 (877 reviews) Photo: andwhynot

A stylish twist to the classic Indian Restaurant - Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill boldly steps away from the norm and combines popular Indian Curries alongside an exclusive spiced Grill menu. Rated: 4.5 (327 reviews)

3. Mangrove Bistro and Grill, Dame Flogan Street

A stylish twist to the classic Indian Restaurant - Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill boldly steps away from the norm and combines popular Indian Curries alongside an exclusive spiced Grill menu. Rated: 4.5 (327 reviews) Photo: Mangrove Bistro and Grill

Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal . Rated 4.4 (423 reviews)

4. The Copper Beech, Bilsthorpe

Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal . Rated 4.4 (423 reviews) Photo: Copper Beech

