Woman slams 'small-minded vandals' after post box topper goes missing in Forest Town

A Mansfield craft enthusiast has slammed “small-minded vandals” after her community group’s post box topper was stolen.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST

The topper, depicting a vibrant beach scene, was taken from its postbox outside Red Oaks Care Community, on Clipstone Rd West, Forest Town.

Ana Wilson, of the yarn bombers community crafting group for Forest Town residents, shared details of the suspected theft on Facebook, asking residents for help with narrowing down the time for when the postbox topper disappeared.

The topper was placed on a postbox in Forest Town, outside Red Oaks Care Home. Photo: Ana WilsonThe topper was placed on a postbox in Forest Town, outside Red Oaks Care Home. Photo: Ana Wilson
The topper was placed on a postbox in Forest Town, outside Red Oaks Care Home. Photo: Ana Wilson
She said: “These are attached with multiple cable ties, so someone has gone prepared to steal it.

“This is not the first time our creations have been stolen from this box.

“A bunch of us spent hours of our time and own money to create this to bring people joy and yet again a small minority spoil it for everybody.

“We won't be making anymore for that particular post box because small-minded vandals spoil it for everyone else.

“The sad thing is, if the thieves wanted it because they wanted one of the characters, all they had to do was ask.

“I hope they're ashamed of themselves.”

Since the initial post, fellow group member Debbie Williamson said the damaged beach hut from the display had been found on Sixth Avenue, Clipstone.

She said: “The yarn bombers are saddened to see this, as it shows the total lack of disrespect that those who stole it have for our work and their community.

“There has been information shared with us that leads us to believe it was schoolchildren who are responsible for this.”

