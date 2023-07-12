Here's 21 cracking retro Nottingham Forest pictures - including the 1959 FA Cup win, the European Cup Winners Cup at the City Ground, pre-war fashions and fans and Martin O'Neill's brilliant 1970's haircut
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant historic Nottingham Forest pictures.
We’ve gone as far back as 1913 to bring you just some of the faces, fans and memorable matches from the club’s past.
The 1959 FA Cup win over Luton features along with matches from the 1920’s.
The gallery shows the changing face of football – and life – with crowd pictures showing changing fashions and Forest players washing their own kit.
