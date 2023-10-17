Woman set to launch Warsop slimming group shares 'secret' to four-stone weight loss

A woman set to launch a ‘Slimming World’ group in Warsop has shared the secret to her four-stone weight loss success.

Anne Marie Smith, known as Annie, is a 59-year-old activities co-ordinator with a background in adult learning and care.

Annie, who is widowed but currently in a relationship with her partner Tony, lives in Chesterfield but plans to relocate to Warsop.

She said one reason for her weight loss was an “embarrassing” incident where she got stuck in a chair at a bar.

Annie, pictured, after losing weight with Slimming World.

She added: “It was getting hard to tie my shoes as my tummy was in the way.”

But Annie praised “meeting Tony last Christmas” as her “biggest motivation” for the change.

She said Tony had lost four-stone with Slimming World and “seeing him succeed” inspired her to join a meeting.

Annie joined the Cheryl’s St. Lawrence group in Mansfield, accompanying Tony to his local meeting.

Annie, pictured, before her four-stone weight loss.

When asked about her struggles before losing weight, Annie was open about her issues.

She said: “Daily life was more of a struggle than it had to be, my joints ached, my energy was low.

“I’d come home from work and collapse in front of the telly with snacks because I must have worked so hard as I was so tired.”

Annie, who was 15 stone and a dress size 20 before starting her journey, has lost an impressive four-stone.

She said she is currently maintaining her 11 stone weight and now wears clothes sized 12-14.

Annie said she has developed an interest in clothes that show off her new shape and has learned to forgive herself if she strays from her plan.

She said she now follows an eating plan and praised “information and planning” as the ‘key’ to her weight loss.

She has also thanked her new "love for fruit” and her “supportive family” for her recent success.

She said: “I can have a drink, a meal out or a cake as long as I account for it, and if I overdo it – get straight back onto the Slimming World plan.

“I get back into it, get to group, admit I over-did it and carry on.”