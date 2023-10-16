Beverages, bitter and business: 12 retro photos from Mansfield Brewery through the years

Take a look back at the Mansfield Brewery site and its staff through the years.

Mansfield Brewery, Littleworth, was a brewery and public house operating company, based in Mansfield after being established in 1855.

But the business was taken over by Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries in 1999.

The brewing of the branded beers was then moved to Wolverhampton in 2002, where it continues today under the control of Marston's.

The main beer brewed at the site was Mansfield Bitter, along with other brands including Riding Bitter, Marston Old Baily, and Marksman Lager.

Do you recognise anyone from these photos?

Barrel of laughs What an epic find from our archives.

The team Workers at Mansfield Brewery, 1983.

Bottling at the brewery The bottling section of the factory.