Beverages, bitter and business: 12 retro photos from Mansfield Brewery through the years

Take a look back at the Mansfield Brewery site and its staff through the years.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST

Mansfield Brewery, Littleworth, was a brewery and public house operating company, based in Mansfield after being established in 1855.

But the business was taken over by Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries in 1999.

The brewing of the branded beers was then moved to Wolverhampton in 2002, where it continues today under the control of Marston's.

The main beer brewed at the site was Mansfield Bitter, along with other brands including Riding Bitter, Marston Old Baily, and Marksman Lager.

Do you recognise anyone from these photos?

What an epic find from our archives. Do you recognise this face?

1. Barrel of laughs

What an epic find from our archives. Do you recognise this face? Photo: National World

Workers at Mansfield Brewery, 1983. Did you work here?

2. The team

Workers at Mansfield Brewery, 1983. Did you work here? Photo: National World

The bottling section of the factory.

3. Bottling at the brewery

The bottling section of the factory. Photo: National World

Do you recognise this familiar face?

4. Receptionist

Do you recognise this familiar face? Photo: National World

