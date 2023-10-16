Beverages, bitter and business: 12 retro photos from Mansfield Brewery through the years
By Phoebe Cox
Mansfield Brewery, Littleworth, was a brewery and public house operating company, based in Mansfield after being established in 1855.
But the business was taken over by Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries in 1999.
The brewing of the branded beers was then moved to Wolverhampton in 2002, where it continues today under the control of Marston's.
The main beer brewed at the site was Mansfield Bitter, along with other brands including Riding Bitter, Marston Old Baily, and Marksman Lager.
