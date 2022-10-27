Debbie Spick, 45, only started working in the betting industry in 2018. But she quickly rose to the position of manager at the Betfred bookies on Market Place.

Now she has made the national final of the annual betting shop manager of the year competition, which is sponsored by the ‘Racing Post’ newspaper and the SIS TV production company.

Delighted Debbie said: “I feel I have achieved so much in four years.

"It has been my aim to develop a sense of community within the shop. It is a place where our customers enjoy returning to and where they feel valued and welcome

"The most satisfying part of the job has been developing relationships with existing and new customers through a shared love of sport.

"Customers are surprised by my sporting knowledge, not just on horse racing and football but also cricket, tennis, darts and, my favourite, snooker.”

Debbie, who went to Shirebrook School (now Academy), is one of 24 finalists in the competition, and one of only three from the Midlands and Wales region.

Hundreds entered and had to submit a written paper before then receiving a mystery shopper visit.

The top three from eight regions met the judges for interviews on a trip to Doncaster races last Saturday. The overall winners and the regional champions will be announced at the end of this week.

Debbie said: “Becoming regional champion would be a great personal honour and achievement.

"It would give me opportunities to continue to promote Betfred and also the betting industry I enjoy working in.

“I try to be an ambassador for Betfred, promoting ideas within my shop and across the area in my other role as staffing co-ordinator."

Like many within the retail and leisure sector, Debbie’s shop took a hit during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "The biggest challenge was encouraging customer confidence to return to a larger social environment.

"My team tried to achieve this by listening to customer feedback on a one-to-one basis.