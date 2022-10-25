Located on High Oakham Road, the detached property, which prides itself on its individuality, is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers in the region of £795,000.

A short distance away from well-regarded schools and amenities, the house boasts style and space in abundance.

You are immediately hit by a sense of grandeur as you approach the property’s electric gates and wend your way down the spacious driveway which, together with a double garage, offers off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

Stepping through the front door, you are met by a stunning entrance hall that leads to a beautifully appointed kitchen.

Across from here is a delightful conservatory, with views of the back garden, while next door sits a warm and homely living room.

A handy utility room, office space, family bathroom, WC and four generously sized bedrooms, including a sublime master with en suite, complete the ground floor.

But just when you’ve seen it all, there’s more. For an annexe features an extra lounge, kitchen, bedroom and shower room. And then there are three cellars, providing storage space, in the basement.

We haven’t even mentioned the property’s extensive grounds, with mature trees and lawn!

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Come on in! As you step through the front door of the High Oakham Road property, you are greeted by this stunning entrance hall that gives a sense of grandeur. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Grand hallway Another shot of the grand hallway as it extends into the heart of the house. It boasts classic parquet flooring, neutral decor and a wealth of natural light. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Beautiful kitchen Let's move into one of the main rooms of the house, the beautiful, modern kitchen. Fitted with high-quality wall and base units, with complementary work surfaces, it also has a centre island with breakfast bar, providing an excellent spot for enjoying your morning coffee. The room adjoins the conservatory. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Three ovens The contemporary kitchen from a different angle. A range of integrated appliances include three ovens and a warming drawer, fridge freezer and dishwasher. There is also a ceramic hob, extractor fan and inset sink with chrome mixer tap above. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales