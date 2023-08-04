News you can trust since 1952
Woman hits out at 'cashless' Mansfield Town claiming it discriminates against OAPs and disabled fans

A woman has blasted Mansfield Town FC for going cashless.
By John Smith
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST

The club announced it was going cashless last month.

However the woman, a support worker, claims the move discriminates against OAP and disabled fans.

She told your Chad: “We went to the club pub and I was disgusted you cannot pay with cash anymore. OAP and disabled people often do not carry a bank card. Personally, I think it’s shocking.”

Mansfield Town announced last month that the One Call Stadium was going cashless. Photo: GoogleMansfield Town announced last month that the One Call Stadium was going cashless. Photo: Google
In a statement, Mansfield Town said: “In common with many clubs across the country, Mansfield Town has decided to move towards a cashless stadium on matchdays and non-matchdays.

“Contactless card payments will be introduced throughout One Call Stadium – including the ticket office, club shop, kiosks, hospitality areas and Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, providing supporters with a simple, efficient and hygienic purchase process when buying tickets, food, drinks and merchandise.

“The move is expected to enhance the speed of service and cut queue times in all areas of the club's operations.”