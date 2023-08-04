Woman hits out at 'cashless' Mansfield Town claiming it discriminates against OAPs and disabled fans
However the woman, a support worker, claims the move discriminates against OAP and disabled fans.
She told your Chad: “We went to the club pub and I was disgusted you cannot pay with cash anymore. OAP and disabled people often do not carry a bank card. Personally, I think it’s shocking.”
In a statement, Mansfield Town said: “In common with many clubs across the country, Mansfield Town has decided to move towards a cashless stadium on matchdays and non-matchdays.
“Contactless card payments will be introduced throughout One Call Stadium – including the ticket office, club shop, kiosks, hospitality areas and Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, providing supporters with a simple, efficient and hygienic purchase process when buying tickets, food, drinks and merchandise.
“The move is expected to enhance the speed of service and cut queue times in all areas of the club's operations.”