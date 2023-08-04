Woman hits out at 'cashless' Mansfield Town claiming it discriminates against OAPs and disabled fans

The club announced it was going cashless last month.

However the woman, a support worker, claims the move discriminates against OAP and disabled fans.

She told your Chad: “We went to the club pub and I was disgusted you cannot pay with cash anymore. OAP and disabled people often do not carry a bank card. Personally, I think it’s shocking.”

Mansfield Town announced last month that the One Call Stadium was going cashless. Photo: Google

In a statement, Mansfield Town said: “In common with many clubs across the country, Mansfield Town has decided to move towards a cashless stadium on matchdays and non-matchdays.

“Contactless card payments will be introduced throughout One Call Stadium – including the ticket office, club shop, kiosks, hospitality areas and Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, providing supporters with a simple, efficient and hygienic purchase process when buying tickets, food, drinks and merchandise.