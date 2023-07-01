Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium to become cashless for the new season

In common with many clubs across the country, Mansfield Town has decided to move towards a cashless stadium on matchdays and non-matchdays.

Contactless card payments will be introduced throughout One Call Stadium – including the ticket office, club shop, kiosks, hospitality areas and Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen - providing supporters with a simple, efficient and hygienic purchase process when buying tickets, food, drinks and merchandise.

The move is expected to enhance the speed of service and cut queue times in all areas of the club’s operations.

Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium will be cashless this season.