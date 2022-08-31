Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a public order incident in Peel Gardens, Mansfield, shortly before 9.30am on Monday, August 29.

Following inquiries officers attended an address where a woman was being verbally abusive towards them before she was arrested.

While carrying out a search an officer was kicked to her leg.

Webster is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 19

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea Webster, 26, of Peel Gardens, has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker.

She has been released on bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 19.