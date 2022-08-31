Woman due in court after officer assaulted in Mansfield
A woman is due in court after a police officer was assaulted while responding to a disturbance in Mansfield.
Police were called to reports of a public order incident in Peel Gardens, Mansfield, shortly before 9.30am on Monday, August 29.
Following inquiries officers attended an address where a woman was being verbally abusive towards them before she was arrested.
While carrying out a search an officer was kicked to her leg.
Most Popular
-
1
Clipstone man charged after passenger killed in crash
-
2
Pensioner dies after Mansfield collision
-
3
Mansfield grandmother who glassed man in pub avoided prison by 'hair’s breadth'
-
4
Biker named Quick nearly killed himself in high-speed chase through Warsop
-
5
Boozed-up Clipstone dad led cops on 114mph chase through city centre
Chelsea Webster, 26, of Peel Gardens, has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker.
She has been released on bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 19.
Inspector Keiron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the officer wasn’t seriously injured but it is completely unacceptable to assault a person who is simply going out to do their job and do their best to serve the community.”