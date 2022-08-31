Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police interceptors is on Channel 5 at 8pm

Officers’ communication and negotiation skills were put to the test as they tried to get a man to come down from the loft after finding the property packed with plants.

Despite the man initially throwing items down at the officers they quickly managed to calm the situation and safely resolve the incident which resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

More than 170 illegal cannabis plants, along with growing equipment, were seized after cops became suspicious after hearing fan noises and humming coming from the property.

Confident there was a cannabis grow inside, they then forced entry into the address in Portland Street, Mansfield, during the early hours of February 14.

Recalling the incident, Police Constable Scott Loughran said: “Following several loud knocks on the door my colleagues could hear movements and a voice from within. I took the enforcer and have forced the door through into the address.

“After three strikes the door had gone through and we were immediately blocked by plastic sheeting which was ripped to gain entry. It was quickly confirmed there was a cannabis grow and we began conducting a search of the property.

“We made our way upstairs and both rooms were full of plants. One of my colleagues noticed there was access to the loft. An extractor fan was thrown down which narrowly missed him and which would have caused a substantial injury.

“Following that a further barrage of items was thrown down and we could clearly hear a person in the loft. I shouted ‘police, get down now’ but the man continued throwing items down, not responding to our commands.

“Officers maintained a dialogue with the man who eventually realised we were police officers. He came down and was arrested.”

Bardhul Xhyra, aged 31, was subsequently charged and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 13. He was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to production of cannabis.