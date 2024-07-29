Woman arrested as police investigation into Ashfield bridal shop closure continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been arrested as part of a police investigation into the sudden closure of an Ashfield bridal shop last week.

La Belle Boutique, in Huthwaite Road, Sutton, closed its doors overnight in the early hours of July 21, with many brides-to-be unsure if they were going to get their wedding dresses.

Your Chad was approached by a number of devastated women who said they had laid out thousands of pounds to purchase their dream dresses in time for their big days, only to discover that the shop had been emptied overnight.

And following a number of complaints to Nottinghamshire Police from customers, a woman has now been arrested.

La Belle Boutique closed down suddenly earlier this month

A police spokesperson said: “Following inquiries into this matter we arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

“She was interviewed and subsequently released on bail. Our investigation remains ongoing.”