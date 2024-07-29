Woman arrested as police investigation into Ashfield bridal shop closure continues
La Belle Boutique, in Huthwaite Road, Sutton, closed its doors overnight in the early hours of July 21, with many brides-to-be unsure if they were going to get their wedding dresses.
Your Chad was approached by a number of devastated women who said they had laid out thousands of pounds to purchase their dream dresses in time for their big days, only to discover that the shop had been emptied overnight.
And following a number of complaints to Nottinghamshire Police from customers, a woman has now been arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “Following inquiries into this matter we arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
“She was interviewed and subsequently released on bail. Our investigation remains ongoing.”
It is still unclear whether the wedding boutique has formally gone into liquidation.