VIDEO: Watch the shocking moment 'theft' is captured on CCTV at Huthwaite garage

Sivapalan Krishanand, owner of the BP garage on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, said: “I am frustrated as this continues to happen at the store.”

Mr Krishanand said the theft attempts are “daily” and “from the same person.”

In September 2022, your Chad reported on the owner’s “heartbreak” after thieves targeted the store’s charity box.

BP garage on Sutton Road, Huthwaite. CCTV was captured of the theft taking place on Monday, May 1.

Mr Krishanand said thefts are ongoing and a “regular occurrence”.

He said: “There is one particular incident when a whole stand worth £3,000 was taken.”

Thieves allegedly targeted the vape stand, Elf bars, and more than 100 packs of cigarettes and alcohol, such as wine bottles and expensive liquor.

The theft occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 1.

Police are aware of the thefts and have pledged to “revive” robust shop-watch schemes in certain areas.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Offences of this nature are very damaging for businesses and can also be very upsetting for staff.

“This footage shows a brazen theft and we are working to bring those involved to justice.

“No business owner should have to deal with this kind of criminality, which is why we are reviving robust shop-watch schemes in certain areas.

“It is why we are working more intensively to target the small minority of repeat offenders to cause so much damage to businesses.”

