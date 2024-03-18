Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the altercation which happened around 11.10pm on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) in Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse.

It was initially reported to police that a car and van had been involved in a collision and two male drivers were fighting.

No reports were received of any injuries. Both vehicles had left the scene before police attended.

CCTV image issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

PC Simon Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are urging any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who may have recorded the incident on a personal device.

“We know there were members of public in the area at the time and that someone may have recorded the incident.

“If anyone has any recorded dashcam or mobile footage which may help us piece together what happened I’d ask them to please get in touch with us.

“As part of our inquiries we’ve issued a CCTV image of the incident scene which we’re hoping will help jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information which could aid us with our investigation.”