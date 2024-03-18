1 . Barry

Adopt a Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Cross Rescue Dog. Barry is a friendly and people-loving Staffie who loves to be the centre of attention. He adores getting attention and cuddles from people he knows and befriends quite easily. He enjoys playing fetch with his toys and would love it if you could join him. If he's not playing with his toys, he's probably looking for a cuddle. Barry can live with young adults aged 15 years and over, but he must be the only pet in the home. His new family should have enough time to help him settle in before leaving him alone. See www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1168911 Photo: Dogs Trust