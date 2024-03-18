Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are 12 dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected]
1. Barry
Adopt a Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Cross Rescue Dog. Barry is a friendly and people-loving Staffie who loves to be the centre of attention. He adores getting attention and cuddles from people he knows and befriends quite easily. He enjoys playing fetch with his toys and would love it if you could join him. If he's not playing with his toys, he's probably looking for a cuddle. Barry can live with young adults aged 15 years and over, but he must be the only pet in the home. His new family should have enough time to help him settle in before leaving him alone. See www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1168911 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Carter
Four-year-old Carter is a young, intelligent, and playful boy who is in search of a loving home where he can have a never-ending supply of toys - the squeakier, the better! However, Carter is sensitive to noises both inside and outside the house, and he gets scared of the vacuum cleaner, washing machine, doors opening and closing, and thunder. Therefore, he is looking for a home with adults only who are willing to learn about canine body language to better understand him, and who will use positive training methods. See www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/1263522 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Sprinkle
Sprinkle is a happy little soul with a real zest for life, but don’t be fooled by his size. He’s no lapdog! This little man is looking for adopters who want a small, active dog to explore the world. He can live with young adults aged 15 years and over. He must be the only pet in the home and have access to a secure garden. With a limited home history, Sprinkle may need some additional support transitioning into the home. Still, the Dogs Trust Training and Behaviour team will be on hand to support his new owners every step of the way. See www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/3441423 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Nyx
If you're searching for a good-looking, smart, and loving dog, four-year-old Belgium Shepherd Dog Nyx might be the perfect fit for you. Nyx would thrive in an active household with adults only who are willing to share their adventures with him. He would need to be the only pet in his new home, although he enjoys socialising with other dogs during walks. Access to a fully secure garden is a must for Nyx, as he loves stretching his legs and spending time outdoors. See www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/belgian-shepherd-dog-malinois/1232120 Photo: Dogs Trust