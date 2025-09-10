Wired Differently: Mansfield's neurodiversity festival returns for its third and biggest year yet

The Wired Differently Festival is returning for its third year in Mansfield this September.

Now in its third year, the free neurodiversity festival continues its mission to demonstrate that while we all have unique ways of thinking, not everyone is neurodivergent. With some understanding and adaptations, everyone can enjoy events, activities, and community together.

This year, the festival will take place at Portland College, utilising many of their fantastic spaces.

Festival founder Carrie Austin, diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) at 43 and autism at 45, said: “My final diagnosis was liberating. The ADHD diagnosis brought a lot of questions whereas the addition of the autism diagnosis felt more like I was finding answers.

Carrie Austin is the festival founder.

“Yes, there was grieving, but everything suddenly made sense. I could finally understand what works for me, set boundaries, set up my own systems, stop people-pleasing, and confidently ask for and create adaptations.

“That self-awareness has been life-changing and I want others to feel that same freedom. You also realise what gaps there are in what could and would be useful you have to look deeply for accurate information before you can begin to advocate for yourself or explain how to optimise your work environment or how to explain to your family.

“That’s where the concept of Wired Differently Sensory Seekers has come in – to make things easier to understand, less ick and empower all neurodivergent people and those around them.”

The Wired Differently Festival was designed to prioritise accessibility and flexibility, creating a welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy themselves without feeling patronised or out of place.

The Wired Differently festival is designed for the whole family.

Visitors are free to come and go as they please, take breaks in calm areas when needed, and experience the festival in whatever order suits them. The atmosphere is pressure-free, supportive, and safe for all attendees.

This year’s festival offers a wide range of experiences for all ages and abilities. Highlights include Our Dementia Choir, laughter yoga, therapy donkeys, an inclusive football tournament, creative workshops, interactive stalls, beekeepers, puzzle tables, mental health boxing tasters, reflective spaces, soft play areas, sensory zones, and even stalls run by deaf vendors with interpreters. There's so much more to discover.

The event is supported by local businesses, many of whom have generously volunteered their time. It features an exciting raffle and a high-quality tombola, with proceeds going towards the launch of the Neurodivergent Champion Campaign in schools – an initiative by Wired Differently Sensory Seekers CIC.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to explore the launch of the Wired Differently merchandise line, alongside an ever-growing selection of fidget and sensory products.

Our Dementia Choir at Portland College.

A highlight of this year is the casual chat area hosted by Portland Charity, where individuals curious about diagnoses can ask questions in a supportive and stigma-free environment.

Portland Charity is the force behind Wired Differently Sensory Seekers, providing ongoing support both for the organisation and for Carrie personally. Carrie shared how they delivered “exceptional service” during her diagnosis, and she completely trusts them, knowing that they are leaders in autism services.

How Wired Differently formed

After a 17-year career as a photographer, working across various events and with people from all walks of life, Carrie recognised a significant gap in how existing spaces support neurodivergent individuals. She found that many places do not understand what is needed to create an accommodating environment and often overlook how simple some necessary features can be.

Carrie added: “There are already many brilliant services out there, but my mission is different. Too often, it’s either a one-size-fits-all approach where people just have to ‘suck it up,’ or specialist services that some don’t want to access.

“I want to make existing spaces offices, classrooms, homes, social settings, online spaces more comfortable and accessible for everyone, while creating events like this festival to show how small changes can improve the experience for all.

“Many people, even neurodivergent people, don’t fully understand what neurodiversity is, so educating is key. I’m on a mission.”

The Wired Differently Festival returns to Portland College on Nottingham Road, on Sunday, September 21, 11am-2pm.