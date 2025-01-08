Sutton-In-Ashfield business donates £1,500 to Portland College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A specialist college in Mansfield has received a donation of £1,500 from a nearby business.

The donation was made to Portland College, a vibrant organisation for people with disabilities and a centre of excellence for people with autism. Its curriculum focuses on three core themes of independence, health and well-being and employability.

Part of the donation from Portland’s latest crowdfunding campaign was contributed by the team at the Amazon fulfillment center in Sutton-in-Ashfield. The campaign is aiming to raise money to develop a new Outdoor Bouldering Play Area which will be accessed not only by Portland learners and citizens, but visitors from the community too. Amazon has supported Portland College since 2023, donating more than £3,000 to the college over the last year.

Mark Dale, Group CEO at Portland Charity said:

“On behalf of all the learners, citizens, staff and volunteers, we would like to say thank you to the Amazon team for their ongoing support with this donation. Amazon’s support with this donation, and other initiatives across Portland allow us to continue our work in supporting people with disabilities and autism, both at Portland College and in the community.”

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-In-Ashfield, added:

“Portland College creates a fantastic environment for its students, supporting them to develop independence and employability skills. We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with the college and wish the pupils well as they head towards the end of the current term.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.