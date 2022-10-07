Winning images from historic Sherwood Forest Photography Competition unveiled

The competition ran for two months throughout July and August and received 437 entries across the different categories, with many visitors and locals alike taking the opportunity to get out into the historic Sherwood Forest area with their cameras.

The competition was run across different categories, with top entries scooping a one-to-one workshop with a professional photographer Tracey Whitefoot.

The winner in the nature and landscape, young photographer category up to 13 years, was Alice Sipson, the nature and landscape, adult category 14+ was won by Tammy Herd and Michael Platten won the historical buildings and industrial heritage, adult category 14+.

This photo by Tammy Herd was the winner of the nature and landscape, adult category 14+

As well as the winners of the individual categories, a selection of winning photographs were chosen to be part of Nottingham Castle’s calendar for 2023. There were of course a number of worthy runners up who have won a portfolio feedback from Tracey Whitefoot.

The top three entries from each category also received vouchers for Nottingham’s purveyor of baked sweet treats, Doughnotts.

All shortlisted photographs will be showcased in an online exhibition put together by Tracey Whitefoot and featured in Marketing Nottingham’s Nottingham Toolkit, an online bank of high-quality photographs from around Nottingham and Nottinghamshire which are free to download and use for those wanting to promote the region.

This photo by Michael Platten was the winner of the historical buildings and industrial heritage, adult category 14+

The competition aimed to get people out and about in the historic Sherwood Forest area over the course of the summer, enjoying Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s green spaces to celebrate the area’s diverse wildlife, landmarks and heritage.

Kinga Kapias, marketing and communications manager for Visit Nottinghamshire, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many entries to the competition over the summer, with hundreds of people getting out and about with their cameras and enjoying the lovely green spaces that Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have to offer.

“Judging the competition has been very difficult due to the high standard of photos submitted. We’re really pleased to be sharing them with the world as they’ll make a great advert for Sherwood Forest, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and hopefully entice more visitors into the region.”

