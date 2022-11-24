Will you need an umbrella at the Christmas lights switch on in Mansfield and Kirkby?

What will the weather be like this weekend?

The Christmas light switch on event in Kirkby is taking place between 4.30pm and 7.30pm today (Thursday, November 24) and Mansfield’s Christmas light switch on starts from 3pm on Sunday, November 27.

For the rest of today any daytime showers will gradually fade to leave a largely dry night, with clear spells. Staying windy and gusty, which should help keep it a frost-free night for many. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tomorrow will be largely dry with spells of sunshine throughout the day but staying on the breezy side. Temperatures will be near normal before turning chilly overnight under clear skies. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

The weekend will have a chilly and bright start on Saturday, before wet and windy weather arrives later.

