Later tonight (Friday, March 10) a widespread sharp frost will quickly develop, with a risk of ice on untreated surfaces and isolated freezing fog patches. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Tomorrow (Saturday, March 11) will be very cold initially, then staying dry while high cloud arrives and any patchy freezing fog clears.

Rain moving through overnight, possibly preceded by sleet or hill snow this evening. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Have we seen the last of the snow?

And it will be dry with bright spells on Sunday morning (March 12), then mild and windy conditions with spells of rain arrives later and persists into Monday.

The roads may still be icy though so National Highways is reminding drivers to consider if their journey is essential and to prepare in advance and for larger vehicles such as HGVs to consider avoiding roads with steep inclines.

Duncan Smith, National Highways executive director of operations, said: "We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday and will continue to treat the roads. We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

National Highways also wants people to give gritter vehicles space and time to do their job effectively on the roads.

On motorways gritters will usually be salting from the middle lanes, at speeds up to 50mph, but you may also find them salting in any lane when necessary. Where possible message signs will inform you that salt spreading or snowploughing is taking place.

During snow, National Highways gritters will be out on the roads with their snowploughs fitted, and when clearing snow may be found travelling in any lane at speeds between five and 40mph.