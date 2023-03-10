Today (Friday, March 10) has been a snow day for most of Mansfield with a fresh blanket of snow covering the town.

With many schools and businesses choosing to close families have made the most of it and headed out to the local parks to build snowmen and sledging down hills.

What have you been up to on your snow day?

Let us know and send us your photos.

And keep checking our website for updates on school and road closures.

1 . Mansfield in the snow People headed to Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield to go sledging Photo: Shelley Marriott

2 . Mansfield in the snow Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield Photo: Shelley Marriott

3 . Mansfield in the snow The roads are now mostly clear of snow Photo: Shelley Marriott

4 . Mansfield in the snow Blue skies in Titchfield Park in Mansfield Photo: Shelley Marriott