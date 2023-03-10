News you can trust since 1952
IN PICTURES: Mansfield in the snow

Today (Friday, March 10) has been a snow day for most of Mansfield with a fresh blanket of snow covering the town.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago

With many schools and businesses choosing to close families have made the most of it and headed out to the local parks to build snowmen and sledging down hills.

What have you been up to on your snow day?

Let us know and send us your photos.

And keep checking our website for updates on school and road closures.

People headed to Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield to go sledging

1. Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Shelley Marriott

Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield

2. Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Shelley Marriott

The roads are now mostly clear of snow

3. Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Shelley Marriott

Blue skies in Titchfield Park in Mansfield

4. Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Shelley Marriott

