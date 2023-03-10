IN PICTURES: Mansfield in the snow
Today (Friday, March 10) has been a snow day for most of Mansfield with a fresh blanket of snow covering the town.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago
With many schools and businesses choosing to close families have made the most of it and headed out to the local parks to build snowmen and sledging down hills.
What have you been up to on your snow day?
Let us know and send us your photos.
And keep checking our website for updates on school and road closures.
Page 1 of 2