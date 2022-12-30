News you can trust since 1952
Will there be clear skies in Mansfield on New Year's Eve?

Here is your weather forecast for the New Year weekend in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

A strong jet stream is pushing a succession of low-pressure systems across the Atlantic bringing wet and windy weather for many over the coming days

Tomorrow (Saturday, December 31) will see any residual rain soon clearing away east, becoming briefly drier before further rain, locally heavy, arrives from the west, persisting through the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Sunday will be breezy with scattered showers and Monday will have a chilly start then mostly bright, feeling cooler but winds lighter.

Rain has been forecast for the New Year weekend
Helen Caughey, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “It’ll be an unsettled New Year weekend for much of the UK.

"New Year’s Eve for most will be the wetter of the two days, with a number of fronts bringing rain and wind across much of the country.

"The unsettled weather will stay with us into the evening.”