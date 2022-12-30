New Year 2022 bin collection dates: When your rubbish and recycling will be collected in Mansfield

Households whose collections fall on Mondays will have their waste collected two days earlier than usual because of the way the bank holidays fall.

Green bin and glass bin collections that are due on Monday, January 2, which is the New Year's Day Bank Holiday, will take place instead on New Year's Eve (Saturday, December 31).

Bin crews will always take side waste when emptying the recycling bin as long as it is presented in a cardboard box or paper bag alongside the blue bin.

When will your bin be collected this Christmas?

Crews will also take one bin bag of side waste along with the first general waste bin collection after Christmas. The bag should be securely tied and presented at the kerbside next to the green bin.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure, said: "Unfortunately, no extra side waste can be taken for glass bin collections in Mansfield and residents should ensure the lids can be fully closed to ensure collection.”

The council reminds residents their bins should display their house number and advises that bins must be out by 6am. If crews are unable to empty bins due to parking issues or severe weather, residents should leave their bin out and the crew will return as soon as possible.

Excess waste can be taken to one of Nottinghamshire County Council's Household Waste Recycling Centres.