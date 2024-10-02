Wildlife trust's public plea after Wallaby sightings near Southwell, Bilsthorpe and Blidworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has issued a plea to the public after an increase in Wallaby sightings across Nottinghamshire – including near Southwell, Bilsthorpe and Blidworth.

Experts have reported an increase in wallaby sightings in Nottinghamshire, indicating potential wild wallaby populations in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, a wallaby was spotted on the loose by members of the public in and around Calverton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following month, more sightings were reported by staff and club members at Oakmere Golf Club, near Southwell.

The wallaby spotted at Oakmere Golf Club, Southwell

The distance between these sightings ranges from Bilsthorpe to Bottesford, according to one wildlife expert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust received numerous reports of the wallaby spotted in Southwell, as shared by Chad.

They believe it escaped from a private collection.

They are herbivores and live on average for nine years.

The marsupials are native to Australia and New Guinea, but populations have been introduced in other countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One study estimates that fewer than 100 wallabies live in the wild in the UK – largely escaped from private collections and zoos.

Erin McDaid from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said: “Following the initial reports of a wallaby sighting near Calverton, we've been surprised at the distance between other sightings across the county.

“Given the number and spread of sightings, it seems unlikely that they al relate to one isolated escape – so we're calling on people to send in any sightings of wallabies via our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Records of sightings help us build a better picture of species distribution.

“We welcome records of other species from across the county too.”

In a Facebook post, Attenborough Nature Reserve – www.facebook.com/attenboroughnaturereserve – shared a map of wallaby sightings in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the reserve said: “Given that wallabies have been spotted as far afield as Blidworth and Bottesford (more than 20 miles or some 12,000 hops apart), it’s looking less and less like an isolated recent escape.

“The more records that are submitted, the better picture can be built up of their likely presence and spread.”

To report sightings, readers can visit https://shorturl.at/eYFlY.

Following the plea, members of the public shared their thoughts.

In response to the post, many Facebook users commented about sightings of wallabies across the county dating back to the 1970s.