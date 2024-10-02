'A supportive oasis where pupils achieve very well' -- that's Bilsthorpe school, says Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head teacher has spoken of her pride after a school in Bilsthorpe was described by Ofsted as “a supportive oasis” where “pupils achieve very well”.

The education watchdog carried out its latest inspection of Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy during the summer and although it no longer issues one-word ratings, its report said: “It continues to be a good school.

"It is an inclusive and caring school. It has high aspirations for all pupils to achieve their best.

"Pupils feel safe and happy. They regard the school as a supportive oasis where they can talk to any of the adults and voice any concerns or worries they may have.

Children at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy celebrate after the school's latest praiseworthy Ofsted report. (PHOTO BY: Lou Brimble)

"One pupil told us: ‘I love this school because you get high-quality lessons and also loads of help if you are struggling with anything in your learning, mentally or your home life’.”

The Crompton Road academy, which has 208 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, is one of 34 primary schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire run by the Flying High Partnership.

Head teacher Samantha Leek said: “We are delighted with the report, which reflects all the wonderful attributes we nurture and promote at Bilsthorpe Flying High.

"We pride ourselves on educating and supporting the whole child. The inspectors highlighted not only the academic achievements of our pupils but also the environment we foster to ensure children’s happiness and wellbeing.

“Our children were amazing throughout the inspection. They demonstrated all our values, and their families should be so proud of them.

"I’d like to say a huge thankyou to the staff for their efforts and to all of our children and their supportive families.”

Those values that Miss Leek referred to were pinpointed by Ofsted as: pride, confidence, aspiration, responsibility, enjoyment, creativity and perseverance. The inspectors said: “Pupils consistently demonstrate these in their approach to learning and their relationships with each other.

"They value the school’s strong community feel. Relationships are at the heart of everything the school does.”

The inspectors found that children in the early years “get off to a very strong start” in an an environment that is “warm and nurturing”, and that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “get all the support they need”.

"All pupils achieve very well,” said the report. “They make strong progress. In lessons, they listen intently and are eager to do their very best.”

Ofsted found that the Bilsthorpe academy “prioritises reading”. The report went on: “Pupils enjoy reading and can talk confidently about their favourite books. The school promotes reading for pleasure, and staff read to pupils daily.”

The school’s curriculum, particularly in mathematics, was described as “ambitious” and often went beyond the expectations of the National Curriculum”.

The inspectors did feel that, in some subjects, pupils’ “depth of knowledge was not secure”. But in general, they praised the way “pupils learn how each subject can be used in the wider world and potential career paths related to them”.

“Pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain,” the report continued. “They demonstrate an age-appropriate understanding of different types of families and relationships.

"They have a mature understanding of diversity and the importance of equality.”

The inspectors also pointed out that “staff feel well supported by the school with regards to their workload, wellbeing and professional development”.