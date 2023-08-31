The wife of Sgt. Graham Saville has paid tribute to her husband, who she described as a “wonderful” man who had a “desire to help others”.

Joanne Saville said her husband’s death had devastated her family but they had taken “great comfort” from the outpouring of love and admiration for him.

The 46-year-old died on Tuesday, August 29, from injuries sustained when he was hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man in Balderton, Newark, on Thursday, August 24, just before 7pm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Graham Saville

He was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre following the incident, but died days later surrounded by family.

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Saville said: “Graham was a wonderful man. He was laid back, funny, silly and adventurous – he lived life to the full.

“He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.

“Ultimately his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated.

“The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is testament to the amazing person he was.

“We are so lucky to have loved him.”