Blind Mansfield dad and business owner to feature on Channel 5 guide dog series

Nathan, a 29-year-old business owner who is blind, will feature alongside his guide dog, Abby.

The couple launched the business as a day care service on Hermitage Lane in 2020, after identifying a need for dog care during the day.

Mansfield Canine Centre owners Nathan and Emma, pictured with guide dog, Abby, and their two-year-old son, Oliver.

Since its launch, the centre has added hydrotherapy to its services and employs more than five members of staff.

Nathan said: “We grew a lot after the coronavirus pandemic, and it took off from there.

“The welfare of dogs is so important to us. We wanted to make sure all the dogs were well suited and happy here.

“To achieve this, we have recurring days – structured like a nursery – and it works well for the dogs to have a routine.

“We try to keep the same staff on assigned to the same dogs each week, so they are more familiar with each other.”

The business started with a handful of dogs a day and now staff care for up to 30 dogs each day.

Nathan said, due to the “high demand”, it was great that Emma, a former nurse, was able to work at the business on a fulltime basis.

As a hobby alongside the business, Nathan and Emma post vlogs about family life, with Nathan as a blind dad being the premise of their journey.

Nathan said he was approached by producers of the Channel 5 show off the back of his YouTube channel – Blind Dad & Family.

He said: “It was great to hear that the production would be recognising and raising awareness about the role of guide dogs.

“We were honoured to be approached and included.”

Nathan and Emma will not feature until episode four, which is due to air on Friday, September 22.

The first episode of the series will air on Friday, September 1, at 8pm on Channel 5.