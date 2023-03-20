Widow's 'heartbreak' as she faces eviction from village near Mansfield after more than six decades

Anne Marsh has rented her Thoresby Estate-owned home in Edwinstowe for 62 years.

However, the 83-year-old has been told to vacate her home by May 12 – government changing rules on energy performance certificates mean all rental properties will need an energy performance certificate rating of C or above by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mrs Marsh’s 19th Century cottage has a D rating, with the Thoresby Estate saying it is no longer viable to rent due to the rising costs needed for improvements.

The 83-year-old is battling to be rehoused in Edwinstowe where she has lived for more than sixty years.

Mrs Marsh who was widowed last year after the death of her husband, Paul, and has limited mobility, said: “This is my support hub. It is heartbreaking and frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I were to be moved into a bungalow outside of the area, I would require a care package and additional support as I am disabled.

“It would mean I’d be isolated.”

For Mrs Marsh, Edwinstowe is home.

Mrs Marsh, a grandmother and great-grandmother, moved into the property in 1961, with her husband and said their three children, Carole, Susan and David, were all brought up at the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shee said her involvement with weekly community groups in the village was a “big part of her life” and she would be lost without it.

A Thoresby Estate spokesman told the BBC: “We deeply regret the situation. However recent law changes with regards to EPCs has made it no longer viable for us to rent out houses like this.

“Our sympathy goes out to everyone in this and similar situations.”

Mrs Marsh has been shown several properties by Newark & Sherwood Council but felt the support for looking at new properties had not been great, with properties “unfit for purpose” due to her disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said one property had narrow paths and no off-road parking for her mobility scooter, which requires a secure locked up premises due to insurance stipulations.