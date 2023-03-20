Widow's 'heartbreak' as she faces eviction from village near Mansfield after more than six decades
An 83-year-old widow is facing eviction from her home of more than six decades – fearing she may lose her “support network” if she cannot find a new property nearby.
Anne Marsh has rented her Thoresby Estate-owned home in Edwinstowe for 62 years.
However, the 83-year-old has been told to vacate her home by May 12 – government changing rules on energy performance certificates mean all rental properties will need an energy performance certificate rating of C or above by 2028.
And Mrs Marsh’s 19th Century cottage has a D rating, with the Thoresby Estate saying it is no longer viable to rent due to the rising costs needed for improvements.
Mrs Marsh who was widowed last year after the death of her husband, Paul, and has limited mobility, said: “This is my support hub. It is heartbreaking and frustrating.
“If I were to be moved into a bungalow outside of the area, I would require a care package and additional support as I am disabled.
“It would mean I’d be isolated.”
Mrs Marsh, a grandmother and great-grandmother, moved into the property in 1961, with her husband and said their three children, Carole, Susan and David, were all brought up at the house.
Shee said her involvement with weekly community groups in the village was a “big part of her life” and she would be lost without it.
A Thoresby Estate spokesman told the BBC: “We deeply regret the situation. However recent law changes with regards to EPCs has made it no longer viable for us to rent out houses like this.
“Our sympathy goes out to everyone in this and similar situations.”
Mrs Marsh has been shown several properties by Newark & Sherwood Council but felt the support for looking at new properties had not been great, with properties “unfit for purpose” due to her disability.
She said one property had narrow paths and no off-road parking for her mobility scooter, which requires a secure locked up premises due to insurance stipulations.
A council spokesman urged residents facing homelessness to get in touch at newark-sherwood-housingoptions.org.uk, or by calling 01636 650000.