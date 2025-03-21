White Post Farm: Discover how the community is collaborating on a new conservation area

Schools and community groups in the area are working together to create a conservation area at White Post Farm on Mansfield Road in Farnsfield by planting trees and enhancing the site's ecology.
A spokesperson from White Post Farm highlighted the conservation area's purpose, emphasising its alignment with the farm's wildlife initiatives and the introduction of an on-site beehive.
Morgan Wood, from White Post Farm, explained: “The idea for the conservation area originated from a desire to create a dedicated space for wildlife and to educate our visitors about conservation.
“We have started by creating a pond and planting a diverse range of trees with the local community.
“Our future plans include placing a second beehive in the area, establishing an outdoor classroom, and building a bug hotel.
“Additionally, we aim to plant trees in various fields across the entire farm to enhance local wildlife.”
