White Post Farm: Discover how the community is collaborating on a new conservation area

Schools and community groups in the area are working together to create a conservation area at White Post Farm on Mansfield Road in Farnsfield by planting trees and enhancing the site's ecology.

A spokesperson from White Post Farm highlighted the conservation area's purpose, emphasising its alignment with the farm's wildlife initiatives and the introduction of an on-site beehive.

Morgan Wood, from White Post Farm, explained: “The idea for the conservation area originated from a desire to create a dedicated space for wildlife and to educate our visitors about conservation.

“We have started by creating a pond and planting a diverse range of trees with the local community.

“Our future plans include placing a second beehive in the area, establishing an outdoor classroom, and building a bug hotel.

“Additionally, we aim to plant trees in various fields across the entire farm to enhance local wildlife.”

School visit to the site Pupils from Farnsfield St. Michael's CofE Primary School helped plant trees by placing protective mats around them.

Conservation Pupils from Farnsfield St. Michael's helped plant trees. Teacher Natalie Wilkinson, along with students Jamie, Charlie, and Lenny, are working on conservation efforts at White Post Farm.

Learning Every day is a school day. Pictured are Craig Barnes from the farm and Farnsfield pupil Josh.

Workshop at White Post Farm During their visit, pupils at Farnsfield St. Michael's learned about mini beats in a workshop conducted by Craig Barnes.