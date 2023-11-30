A look back at when Santa visited White Post Farm near Mansfield in 2019
As Christmas creeps ever closer lots of families will be taking their little ones to visit Santa.
By Shelley Marriott
So we have taken a look back through our archives to share with you some photos of when Father Christmas came to White Post Farm in Farnsfield, near Mansfield in 2019.
He was joined by characters from Disney’s Frozen and the children were able to take part in Christmas themed craft activities as well as pose for photographs with the characters and the main man himself.
