A look back at when Santa visited White Post Farm near Mansfield in 2019

As Christmas creeps ever closer lots of families will be taking their little ones to visit Santa.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT

So we have taken a look back through our archives to share with you some photos of when Father Christmas came to White Post Farm in Farnsfield, near Mansfield in 2019.

He was joined by characters from Disney’s Frozen and the children were able to take part in Christmas themed craft activities as well as pose for photographs with the characters and the main man himself.

Christmas at White Post Farm 2019

1. Christmas at White Post Farm 2019

Christmas at White Post Farm 2019 Photo: Rachel Atkins

Pictured meeting Santa is Wessel Smalberger, one

2. Christmas at White Post Farm 2019

Pictured meeting Santa is Wessel Smalberger, one Photo: Rachel Atkins

Pictured meeting Santa are William Dexter, three and Holly Lawrence, three

3. Christmas at White Post Farm 2019

Pictured meeting Santa are William Dexter, three and Holly Lawrence, three Photo: Rachel Atkins

Pictured with the Storybook Princesses is Isobel Cambell, five

4. Christmas at White Post Farm 2019

Pictured with the Storybook Princesses is Isobel Cambell, five Photo: Rachel Atkins

