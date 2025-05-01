White Post Farm: Check out how animals are keeping cool in this week's heat

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st May 2025, 11:26 BST
As the temperature rises this week, White Post Farm has ensured animals are kept cool and safe in the sun – take a look at these cute photos!

Thank you to our friends at White Post Farm for sharing these cool photos of farm animals staying hydrated and having fun in the sun.

Looks refreshing…

Staying cool in the makeshift pool.

1. Chilling

Staying cool in the makeshift pool. Photo: White Post Farm

Standing in line to get a drink.

2. Splash

Standing in line to get a drink. Photo: White Post Farm

Staying hydrated on the farm.

3. Slurping away

Staying hydrated on the farm. Photo: White Post Farm

This is how animals are keeping cool this week.

4. Fun in the sun

This is how animals are keeping cool this week. Photo: White Post Farm

