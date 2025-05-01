White Post Farm: Check out how animals are keeping cool in this week's heat

Thank you to our friends at White Post Farm for sharing these cool photos of farm animals staying hydrated and having fun in the sun.
Looks refreshing…
Thank you to our friends at White Post Farm for sharing these cool photos of farm animals staying hydrated and having fun in the sun.
Looks refreshing…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.