Whimsical and wild: Mansfield charity opens 'secret' tea room tucked away in tranquillity

The ‘Secret Garden Tea Room’ is now open for the summer season, operated by volunteers to raise funds for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

The newly refurbished venue provides customers with an opportunity to enjoy nature while supporting a dedicated charity that cares for wild animals from across the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire area.

Located on Shire Road in Pleasley Vale, Mansfield, (NG19 8RN), The Secret Garden Tea Room is open seven days a week, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

For more updates about the charity and its refurbished and reopened Tea Room, join Mansfield Wildlife Rescue. Registered Charity: 1186301 on Facebook.

Let’s take a closer look inside…

