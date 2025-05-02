Whimsical and wild: Mansfield charity opens 'secret' tea room tucked away in tranquillity

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:28 BST
With summer on the way, residents can enjoy a tranquil visit to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's whimsical tea room, nestled amidst the lush wilderness of Pleasley Vale.

The ‘Secret Garden Tea Room’ is now open for the summer season, operated by volunteers to raise funds for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

The newly refurbished venue provides customers with an opportunity to enjoy nature while supporting a dedicated charity that cares for wild animals from across the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire area.

Located on Shire Road in Pleasley Vale, Mansfield, (NG19 8RN), The Secret Garden Tea Room is open seven days a week, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

For more updates about the charity and its refurbished and reopened Tea Room, join Mansfield Wildlife Rescue. Registered Charity: 1186301 on Facebook.

Let’s take a closer look inside…

The Secret Garden Tea Room at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

1. A look inside...

The Secret Garden Tea Room at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue. Photo: Brian Eyre

Customers have the option to sit outside and enjoy watching the world go by.

2. Outdoors

Customers have the option to sit outside and enjoy watching the world go by. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Secret Garden Tea Room has had visitors daily since it opened on Easter Sunday.

3. Popular

The Secret Garden Tea Room has had visitors daily since it opened on Easter Sunday. Photo: Brian Eyre

Customers can also sit inside and purchase a variety of sweet and savoury foods, as well as hot and cold drinks.

4. First look

Customers can also sit inside and purchase a variety of sweet and savoury foods, as well as hot and cold drinks. Photo: Brian Eyre

