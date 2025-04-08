Mansfield wildlife charity urges public to be respectful and vigilant following countryside fires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue has urged the public to be cautious and vigilant following a series of fires in the countryside, as the dry weather poses a huge threat to wildlife.

Over the weekend, a series of fires were reported near the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue base in Pleasley Vale, raising concerns among the charity volunteers and the wider community.

On Sunday (April 6), Cheryl and her volunteers reported a fire behind the rescue centre on Meden Lane.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Mansfield Fire Station were called to the incident that evening, following reports of old wire being burned on a farm track.

On the left is a still image from a video shared in a Mansfield Woodhouse community group, depicting a tree fire in an area known as Little Matlock in Pleasley. On the right is the base of Mansfield Wildlife Rescue, located in the heart of the countryside. Another fire was reported behind the centre over the weekend.

Earlier that same day, residents in an online community group reported a tree fire in Little Matlock, Pleasley.

The wildfires are particularly concerning, especially with the recent devastating blazes that have affected wildlife in rural Leicestershire, Staffordshire, and Wales.

Cheryl Martins, Mansfield Wildlife Rescue founder, said: “We are deeply concerned by the recent deliberate fire at the back of our centre, where old wire was intentionally burned on a farm track.

“This act of vandalism is not only reckless but extremely dangerous.”

Cheryl Martins from Mansfield Woodhouse is the founder of Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

The area in question is part of a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a conservation area, making this incident even more serious due to its ecological importance.

Cheryl added: “Fires in or near woodland areas pose a major threat to wildlife and the environment.

“Even seemingly controlled fires such as bonfires, disposable barbecues, or burning waste can send up sparks that quickly ignite dry vegetation, especially during prolonged dry weather.

“These fires can destroy vital habitats and cause injury or death to countless wild animals, many of which cannot escape in time.

Feeding time at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

“The long-term impact on the environment and biodiversity is devastating, particularly in protected areas like ours.”

Cheryl urged the public to respect wild spaces, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity, as protecting wildlife and the natural heritage is a “responsibility that we all share”.

Issuing countryside safety advice last summer, Dan Palmer, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Wildfires can ravage the local wildlife, destroying ecosystems in a matter of hours that have taken years to build up.

“Every wildfire starts with human intervention, whether that’s carelessness or a deliberate act, so we need everyone who enjoys our beautiful open spaces to work with us to help protect them.”

How to contact the wildlife charity

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue, located on Shire Road in Pleasley Vale, is available to assist injured wildlife in the area from 10.30am-4pm.

Please call 01623 810625 for assistance. Only call outside of these hours if it is an emergency at 07758317028.

How to support the charity’s work

To make a monetary contribution, supporters can send a direct bank transfer to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue at Santander using the following details:

Account Number: 12015061

Sort Code: 09-01-29

You can also donate via PayPal at the email address: [email protected]

Please make cheques payable to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

Items urgently needed this spring

As it is baby season, the charity urgently needs wet cat and dog food, dry mealworms, live morio worms, and wax worms.

Donations can be dropped off at the Pleasley Vale centre (postcode: NG19 8RN) – or supporters can purchase items from the charity’s Amazon Wishlist.