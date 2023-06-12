When you can expect to see the Red Arrows fly over Mansfield and Ashfield today
The RAF display team are flying back from RAF Shawbury in Shropshire, where they stayed while performing at the nearby RAF Cosford airshow, to their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.
Residents can expect to see – and hear – the iconic planes passing over the area between 6.25pm and 6.31pm.
The Red Arrows are set to flyover Alfreton, Sutton, Berry Hill, Oaktree Estate, Sherwood Pines and then Old Rufford Road, making their way to coordinates 53 10 12N 001 01 59W, between Rufford Abbey Country Park and Sherwood Forest Center Parcs, at 6.31pm.
They are provisionally scheduled to arrive at RAF Waddington at 6.34pm.
More information can be found at military-airshows.co.uk/press23/redarrowsschedule2023.htm
Timings and routes may change due to weather or other requirements.