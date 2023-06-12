News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

When you can expect to see the Red Arrows fly over Mansfield and Ashfield today

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Mansfield and Ashfield tonight as they return home from a weekend of displays.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST

The RAF display team are flying back from RAF Shawbury in Shropshire, where they stayed while performing at the nearby RAF Cosford airshow, to their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Residents can expect to see – and hear – the iconic planes passing over the area between 6.25pm and 6.31pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Red Arrows are set to flyover Alfreton, Sutton, Berry Hill, Oaktree Estate, Sherwood Pines and then Old Rufford Road, making their way to coordinates 53 10 12N 001 01 59W, between Rufford Abbey Country Park and Sherwood Forest Center Parcs, at 6.31pm.

The Red Arrows have a packed schedule for June 2023The Red Arrows have a packed schedule for June 2023
The Red Arrows have a packed schedule for June 2023
Most Popular

They are provisionally scheduled to arrive at RAF Waddington at 6.34pm.

More information can be found at military-airshows.co.uk/press23/redarrowsschedule2023.htm

Read More
Red Arrows June 2023: Where to watch the aerobatic display team this month

Timings and routes may change due to weather or other requirements.

Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldRAFRAF WaddingtonResidentsLincolnshire