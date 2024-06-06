Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Arrows are scheduled to fly over Mansfield and Ashfield on Sunday. Here is when – and where – you might be able to see (and hear) them as they fly between RAF bases.

According to Military Air Shows, a website that tracks the path of the Red Arrows, the aircraft will travel from Walton in Stoke-on-Trent at 6:34 pm to the North West of Eakring, in the Newark and Sherwood district, at 6:41 pm on Sunday, June 9.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the ‘Red Arrows’, is one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

The team represents the speed, agility, and precision of the Royal Air Force and serves as the public face of the service.

Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 80 national commemorative event. Photo by Chris Moorhouse.

They assist in recruiting for the Armed Forces, act as ambassadors for the UK at home and overseas, and promote the ‘best of British’.

The journey is from RAF Shawbury to RAF Waddington.

During its Sunday journey, between 6:34 pm and 6:41 pm, the arrows will pass over the A38 in Ashfield, through Sutton airspace, then proceed to Berry Hill and Oak Tree in Mansfield. After that, they will travel over Sherwood Pines before continuing on to Lancashire.

The journey between Walton and Eakring is within a seven-minute window.

Upcoming displays include Guernsey Air Display on June 13, and HM The King’s Birthday Flypast on June 15.

For a full breakdown of Sunday’s journey, visit www.military-airshows.co.uk/press24/redarrowsschedule2024.htm