Tributes to late Mansfield music 'great' rock legend Jack Wilcock

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:24 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 10:32 BST
The lead guitarist of The Fentones, Jack Wilcock, has passed away – leaving behind loved ones and a musical legacy that began in Mansfield with Shane Fenton, later known as Alvin Stardust, long before The Beatles made it on the airwaves.

Jack (Jerry) Wilcock – best known as the lead guitarist in the Mansfield 1960s rock band, The Fentones, passed away at his home in Paignton, Devon.

Jack was an original member of the band, whose lead singer Johnny Theakston sadly passed away at a young age.

He was replaced by Bernard Jewry as Shane Fenton, later known as Alvin Stardust.

Photo of The Fentones as shared by Jack's family.
Photo of The Fentones as shared by Jack's family.

The band made regular appearances on TV shows such as Top of the Pops and Ready Steady Go.

They had several hits in the charts, such as "Cindy's Birthday," "I'm a Moody Guy," and instrumentals in which Jack featured as lead guitarist, such as "The Mexican," "Lovers Guitar," and "Just for Jerry," which he co-wrote with Mick Eyre.

Shane Fenton and The Fentones were one of the most popular British beat groups in the pre-Beatles era.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Jack taught many children to play the guitar via lessons in his converted cellar at Stanley Road, Mansfield, and then by cassette tape which were sold all over the UK.

Jack's family shared this lovely wedding photo. Jack and Jennifer.
Jack's family shared this lovely wedding photo. Jack and Jennifer.
Jack had been living in Paignton, Devon for many years with his wife, Jenny.

In later years, he became a bus driver in Torbay until his retirement. His funeral took place recently at Torquay Crematorium.

Jack leaves behind his wife Jennifer, daughter Lisa and her partner Martin, along with his sister Faith.

Sharing a tribute on his Facebook page, Mansfield 103.2 radio DJ Ian Watkins said it was very “sad news”.

He added: “The Fentones were one of the pioneering UK rock and roll groups of the early 60s and ended up being signed to the Parlophone record label before The Beatles even got a look in.

“They were well known in the business as being one of the best live bands on the circuit at the time.

“I gave the instrumental ‘The Breeze And I’ a spin on the show as a small tribute. Condolences to his family and friends.”

