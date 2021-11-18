Get the chance to meet Santa and his elves at the Mansfield Winter Festival on Saturday, December 18.

The Winter Festival, organised by Mansfield District Council, is to be held in a heated marquee at Titchfield Park on Saturday, December 18.

Tickets are free, but they are limited and available only on a first-come-first-served basis, so please don’t miss out!

They can be booked from tomorrow (Friday, November 19) via the Mansfield Palace Theatre website here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will include a children's Christmas party from 11 am until 12 midday when youngsters can enjoy singing, dancing, playing festive games for prizes and meeting Santa and the elves.

There will then be seated screenings of festive films from 1 pm to 7 pm. The films to be shown will be ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ from 1 pm to 2.30 pm, ‘Arthur Christmas’ from 3 pm to 4.40 pm, and ‘Elf’ from 5.15 pm to 6.50 pm. Limited supplies of free popcorn and other treats will be on hand.

Outside the marquee, a host of festive fun will include a snow machine, street entertainers, refreshments and free-treat handouts.

Mansfield’s Mayor, Coun Andy Abrahams, said: "With Covid still very much with us, it is only sensible that we arrange a different set of festive events this year, and the Winter Festival looks like being one of the highlights of the season in Mansfield.

"The festivities will be taking place in a cosy marquee, so there will be no need to worry about the weather.

"We have to limit numbers for safety reasons, so if you and your children want to enjoy the fun, be sure to book early as the indoor part of the event will almost certainly be fully booked up very quickly.

"We are encouraging people to dress up in their favourite Christmas finery to add to the seasonal atmosphere."

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 or over. The indoor party is suitable for all ages, but the games may be more suitable for ages three and above.

E-tickets will be checked to gain entry to the marquee. Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend. Instead they are asked to e-mail [email protected] so that their tickets can be re-allocated to those on a waiting list.