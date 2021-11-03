Christmas family fun in Mansfield before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dates and details for all that is happening this year have been released by Mansfield District Council.

With Covid-19 still casting its shadow, there won’t be a Christmas-lights switch-on event in the town centre for fear that the virus could spread among big crowds.

Instead, the council feels it is safer to run a variety of attractions, with the aim of “bringing Christmas cheer to boost morale and encourage neighbourly togetherness.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spectacular Christmas tree lights up Mansfield town centre.

The Mayor, Coun Andy Abrahams, kicks off the celebrations on Saturday, November 27 with a small ceremony in the Market Place.

From that day until Wednesday, December 22, the town centre will host the I Love Mansfield Christmas Market, run by the Mansfield BID organisation in conjunction with the council.

Twelve chalets, along West Gate, will sell Christmas gifts, such as jewellery, toys, candles and ornaments, while a special wine bar will serve festive tipples, and food such as waffles and German sausages will be available.

Another big attraction is a Winter Festival at Titchfield Park on Saturday, December 18 when Christmas movies, a children’s party and a meet-and-greet session with Santa will be laid on in a heated marquee.

Shoppers marvel at a giant, inflatable snow globe that is set to tour the Mansfield area this Christmas.

Outside, in the park, there will be a snow machine, food vendors and ‘walkabout entertainment’ for everyone to enjoy.

The marquee events will be ticketed sessions restricted to up to 750 people at a time. Tickets are free, but people are encouraged to donate to a community appeal.

In the build-up to December 25, various ‘ambient attractions’ will excite town-centre shoppers, including a 7.5-metre light-tunnel leading to an illuminated Old Town Hall, where youngsters can post a letter to Santa.

On Thursdays in December, the Market Place will play host to special late-night shopping markets, and on other dates, there will be street entertainment, such as Icicle Queen stilt-walkers and Victorian carol-singers, and live music.

As well as the familiar Christmas tree in the Market Place, new festive decorations will light up the Old Town Hall.

Outside the town centre, expect to see a giant, inflatable snow-globe popping up on Saturdays during December. It will be at Ladybrook Place on Friday, November 26, Meden Square, Pleasley on Saturday, November 27, Warsop High Street on Saturday, December 4, the Bellamy Estate on Saturday, December 11 and Oak Tree Lane Estate on Saturday, December 18.

Pleasley will switch on its Christmas lights on Saturday, November 27 (from 12 midday) in an event that will include stalls, fairground rides and Santa’s grotto. The big switch-on in Warsop will be on Saturday, December 4 (4 pm to 8 pm) and in Mansfield Woodhouse on Friday, December 3.

Mansfield’s community Christmas will also feature the council’s Secret Santa Gift Appeal, which was launched this week.

Residents are being asked to donate new items (not second-hand because of Covid-19), such as clothes, toys and board-games, to collection points in the town between now and Monday, November 29.

The council will then distribute these gifts “to vulnerable people who may otherwise be looking at a very bleak Christmas”.

The collection points are: Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Ladybrook Children’s Centre, Mansfield Woodhouse Children’s Centre, Ravensdale Children’s Centre, Mansfield Museum, the Old Town Hall, Smyths Toys superstore and the Civic Centre cafe.