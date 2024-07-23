Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your first look at the trailer for Mansfield Town Film Festival 2024 is here – as the festival offers visitors a chance to come together, celebrate the area's rich cultural heritage, and support local talent.

This festival is not just for creatives and filmmakers – it’s for everyone in Mansfield.

It’s an opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy some exceptional films, and take pride in local talent and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival aims to foster a sense of community and encourage the growth of arts and culture in Mansfield.

Jay Martin, director of Mansfield Town Film Festival, at Mansfield Palace Theatre during the festival's inaugural year in 2023.

According to Jay Martin, film festival director, here are five reasons to get involved this weekend:

Showcase of Local Talent: Witness the incredible work of filmmakers from Mansfield and surrounding areas, celebrating our community’s creativity and storytelling prowess.

Witness the incredible work of filmmakers from Mansfield and surrounding areas, celebrating our community’s creativity and storytelling prowess. Exclusive Brew: Enjoy our very own ‘Reel Ale’ brewed in collaboration with The Garrison Micropub, available throughout the festival weekend.

Enjoy our very own ‘Reel Ale’ brewed in collaboration with The Garrison Micropub, available throughout the festival weekend. Mansfield Film Awards: Experience the glitz and glamour of our Oscars-style celebration, honouring the best in cinema right here in Mansfield.

Experience the glitz and glamour of our Oscars-style celebration, honouring the best in cinema right here in Mansfield. Engaging Breakout Sessions: Participate in thought-provoking discussions and Q&A sessions with filmmakers, industry experts, and fellow film enthusiasts.

Participate in thought-provoking discussions and Q&A sessions with filmmakers, industry experts, and fellow film enthusiasts. Diverse Film Selection: With over 100 films from various genres and countries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect weekend outing for friends and family.

Jay added: “This festival is a testament to the power of storytelling and the vibrant spirit of Mansfield.

“We encourage everyone to join us, support these talented filmmakers, and be part of an unforgettable experience.”