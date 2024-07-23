What's On: Mansfield Town Film Festival 2024 returns this weekend
This festival is not just for creatives and filmmakers – it’s for everyone in Mansfield.
It’s an opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy some exceptional films, and take pride in local talent and culture.
The festival aims to foster a sense of community and encourage the growth of arts and culture in Mansfield.
According to Jay Martin, film festival director, here are five reasons to get involved this weekend:
- Showcase of Local Talent: Witness the incredible work of filmmakers from Mansfield and surrounding areas, celebrating our community’s creativity and storytelling prowess.
- Exclusive Brew: Enjoy our very own ‘Reel Ale’ brewed in collaboration with The Garrison Micropub, available throughout the festival weekend.
- Mansfield Film Awards: Experience the glitz and glamour of our Oscars-style celebration, honouring the best in cinema right here in Mansfield.
- Engaging Breakout Sessions: Participate in thought-provoking discussions and Q&A sessions with filmmakers, industry experts, and fellow film enthusiasts.
- Diverse Film Selection: With over 100 films from various genres and countries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect weekend outing for friends and family.
Jay added: “This festival is a testament to the power of storytelling and the vibrant spirit of Mansfield.
“We encourage everyone to join us, support these talented filmmakers, and be part of an unforgettable experience.”
Readers can now purchase tickets and view the weekend schedule at www.mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com as Mansfield Town Film Festival 2024 runs from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, at Mansfield Palace Theatre.
