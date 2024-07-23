Love Parks Week: Best Mansfield parks to visit according to Google reviews

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:54 BST
Love Parks Week is back and will take place from July 26 to August 4, giving people across the country the chance to celebrate their wonderful green spaces.

Whether it is walking the dog, having a picnic with friends, or pushing our little ones on the playground swing – our parks provide our communities, children, and pets with an essential space to play, develop, and bond. That is worth a celebration.

With the summer holidays finally here and Love Parks Week about to commence, here are some great parks in Mansfield to visit, according to Google reviews...

Quarry Lane Nature Reserve on Quarry Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7 star rating on Google reviews.

1. Quarry Lane Nature Reserve

Quarry Lane Nature Reserve on Quarry Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7 star rating on Google reviews.Photo: Rachel Atkins

Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews based on over 1,400 reviews.

2. Vicar Water Country Park

Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews based on over 1,400 reviews.Photo: Rachel Atkins

Carr Bank Park, Mansfield, has a 4.5 rating via Google reviews. It has more than 800 reviews.

3. Carr Bank Park

Carr Bank Park, Mansfield, has a 4.5 rating via Google reviews. It has more than 800 reviews.Photo: Mansfield Council

Mansfield's Racecourse Park has a long-standing community history. This photo was taken in 1981. The park is rated 4.5 stars on Google reviews.

4. Racecourse Park

Mansfield's Racecourse Park has a long-standing community history. This photo was taken in 1981. The park is rated 4.5 stars on Google reviews.Photo: Chad

