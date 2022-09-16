Here is your weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 17, will have a chilly start which will turn into a cool day, with long periods of sunshine and a fresh northerly wind.

Staying dry and sunny into the afternoon, but towards the evening a few areas of cloud will develop. Staying fairly breezy.

With a maximum temperature of 16 °C.

Sunday will be settled with high pressure in charge. Dry, with plenty of sunshine to start but areas of cloud will build for the afternoon.

Staying settled and dry into Monday with variable cloud cover and some sunny intervals too.