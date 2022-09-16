What will the weather be like in Mansfield this weekend?
Here is what you can expect from the weather this weekend and on Bank Holiday Monday (September 19).
Tomorrow, Saturday, September 17, will have a chilly start which will turn into a cool day, with long periods of sunshine and a fresh northerly wind.
Staying dry and sunny into the afternoon, but towards the evening a few areas of cloud will develop. Staying fairly breezy.
With a maximum temperature of 16 °C.
Most Popular
Read More
Sunday will be settled with high pressure in charge. Dry, with plenty of sunshine to start but areas of cloud will build for the afternoon.
Staying settled and dry into Monday with variable cloud cover and some sunny intervals too.
Monday, which is the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, is expected to be mainly dry, with isolated showers and winds easing.