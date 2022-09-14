Mansfield church to have a Civic Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
A Mansfield church will be having a Civic Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:55 pm
The service will be held on Sunday, September 18, at 6pm at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Church Side, Mansfield.
The service will be attended by the Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams, Mansfield District Council's chief executive Adam Hill, Vice-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Col. Tim Richmond as well as councillors and other local representatives.
All are very welcome to attend.