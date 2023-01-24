What are Mansfield residents' favourite restaurants and takeaways in the area?
We asked Mansfield residents to tell us which restaurants and takeaways were their favourites in the area.
By Shelley Marriott
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
There are lots of places to eat in Mansfield and the surrounding area so we wanted to hear where our readers like to eat.
Have you been to any of the restaurants mentioned?
If you are planning a meal out with family and friends here are some suggestions of places which won’t break the bank – 13 best places for food that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield