January for some can be a long month and pay day still seems so far away but that doesn’t mean you still can’t treat yourself to a nice meal out.
If you’ve been indulging over the Christmas and New Year period and fancy something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including feeding the family for £15 or two for one burgers there is something for everyone to enjoy.
1. Bold Forester, Mansfield
Kids can eat for just £1 every Tuesday to Friday between 3pm to 5pm at The Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield. Other offers include Two Meal Deal, Steak Monday, Super Special Tuesday, Curry Wednesday, Freebie Thursday (a free starter or dessert with selected specials), 2 for 1 Burgers on Friday, Super Saturday and Sunday Roasts.
Photo: Google
2. The Foxglove, Forest Town
The Foxglove, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, offers a Lunch and Early Evening Menu from noon to 5pm, Monday to Friday, where you can get two courses for £13 or three courses for £15.50.
Photo: Google
3. Talbot Inn, Mansfield
At The Talbot Inn, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, you can feed the family with two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for £20, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for £1. Other offers include Two Pub Classics from £12.99 all day Monday to Saturday, Lunch Club, Steak Thursday and Sunday Roasts from £11.99.
Photo: Google
4. Oak Tree, Mansfield
At the Oak Tree, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, you can enjoy two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for just £15, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for just £1. Other offers include two classics for £11.49, available all day, every day, two courses for £5.49 Monday to Friday until 5pm, Seniors Loyalty Scheme with 50% off your fourth visit and two for £11.99 all day Sunday.
Photo: Google